INCREÍBLE
Estos son los nombres reales de tus streamers favoritos y no tenias ni idea
Los streamers, youtubers y creadores de contenido son conocidos por los nombres que tienen en sus canales de Twitch, YouTube y otras redes sociales pero todos tienen un nombre real que la gran parte de sus seguidores no conoce. Esta es una lista de los streamers de habla hispana más potentes en la que desvelamos sus nombres de nacimiento.
Vivimos en la época de Internet, las redes sociales y los servicios de streaming. Una época en la que las formas de consumir entretenimiento están cambiando, sobretodo para los más jovenes, y en la que los creadores de contenido juegan un papel muy importante.
Cada vez son más niños, adolescentes y no tan niños los que ven Twitch y YouTube y tienen como idolos a creadores de contenido como Ibai, AuronPlay o Rubius entre otros.
Estos creadores de contenido o influencers son conocidos en Internet por el nombre que tienen sus canales de Twitch y YouTunbe o por su @ en redes sociales y son muy pocos los que usan su nombre real.
Un nombre artístico oculta la parte menos popular y personal de un creador de contenido: su nombre real. Pero uno podría preguntarse, ¿Cómo se llama realmente ese streamer del que soy fan o que llevo tanto tiempo viendo?
Muchas personas no conocen el nombre real de muchos personajes streamers que se esconden detrás de su nombre artístico pero para eso estamos nosotros. Te vamos a sorprender con una lista de 80 de los mayores creadores de contenido de habla hispana desde AriGamePlays a Ampeter pasando por DjMario, Vegetta777 o Spreen cuyo verdadero nombre seguro no conoces.
1. TheGrefg
Nombre Twitch: TheGrefg
Nombre real: David Cánovas Martínez
2. AuronPlay
Nombre Twitch: AuronPlay
Nombre real: Raúl Álvarez Genes
3. SpreenDMC
Nombre Twitch: ElSpreen
Nombre real: Iván Raúl Buhajeruk,
4. Vegetta777
Nombre YouTube: Vegetta777
Nombre real: Samuel de Luque Batuecas
5. Ibai
Nombre Twitch: Ibai
Nombre real: Ibai Llanos Garatea
6. IlloJuan
Nombre Twitch: IlloJuan
Nombre real: Juan Alberto García Gamez
7. Rubius
Nombre Twitch: Rubius
Nombre real: Rubén Doblas Gundersen
8. El Mariana
Nombre Twitch: ElMariana
Nombre real: Osvaldo Palacios Flores
9. ElXokas
Nombre Twitch: ElXokas
Nombre real: Joaquín Domínguez Portela-Martínez
10. Robleis
Nombre Twitch: Robleis
Nombre real: Antonio Tomás Arbillaga de los Robles
11. Quackity
Nombre Twitch: QuackityToo
Nombre real: Alexis Maldonado
12. JuanSGuarnizo
Nombre Twitch: JuanSGuarnizo
Nombre real: Juan Sebastián Guarnizo Algarra
13. Rivers
Nombre Twitch: RIVERS_GG
Nombre real: Samy Rivera
14. WestCOL
Nombre Twitch: WestCOL
Nombre real: Luis Villa
15. MissaSinfonia
Nombre Twitch: MissaSinfonia
Nombre real: Ángel Missael Castañeda Vega
16. WillyRex
Nombre YouTube: WillyRex
Nombre real: Guillermo Díaz Íbañez
17. KNekro
Nombre Twitch: KNekro
Nombre real: Sergio García
18. GerardRomero
Nombre Twitch: GerardRomero
Nombre real: Gerard Romero
19. Davoo Xeneize
Nombre Twitch: DavooXeneize
Nombre real: David Quint
20. Nil Ojeda
Nombre Twitch: NilOjeda
Nombre real: Nil Ojeda Álvarez
21. MazzaTomas
Nombre Twitch: MazzaTomas
Nombre real: Tomas Mazza
22. Brunenger
Nombre Twitch: Brunenger
Nombre real: Bruno Kruszyn
23. Biyin
Nombre Twitch: BIYIN_
Nombre real: Sara Moledo
24. Reborn
Nombre Twitch: Reborn_Live
Nombre real: No lo ha dicho
25. Roier
Nombre Twitch: Roier
Nombre real: Sebastian
26. ElMillor
Nombre Twitch: ElMillor
Nombre real: Elm Chertó Gallostra
27. Viviendoenlacalle
Nombre Twitch: Viviendoenlacalle
Nombre real: Jonathan
28. ElDed
Nombre Twitch: ElDed
Nombre real: Víctor Paul Calderón
29. Luisito Comunica
Nombre YouTube: LuisitoComunica
Nombre real: Luis Arturo Villar Sudek
30. HolaSoyGerman
Nombre YouTube: HolaSoyGerman
Nombre real: Germán Alejandro Garmendia Aranís
31. VickyPalami
Nombre Twitch: VickyPalami
Nombre real: Ana Victoria Palacios
32. Carola
Nombre Twitch: Carola
Nombre real: No lo ha dicho
33. FernanFloo
Nombre YouTube: FernanFloo
Nombre real: Luis Fernando Flores Alvarado
34. Luzu
Nombre Twitch:
Nombre real: Borja Luzuriaga Vázquez
35. Carreraaa
Nombre Twitch: Carreraaa
Nombre real: Rodrigo Carrera
36. Andynsane aka ElZeein
Nombre Twitch: ElZeein
Nombre real: Andy Dante Merino Ramírez
37. Kun Agüero
Nombre Twitch: SlaKun10
Nombre real: Sergio Leonel Agüero del Castillo
38. AgustinUnaplay8
Nombre Twitch: AgustinUnaplay8
Nombre real: Agustín Martínez
39. Coscu
Nombre Twitch: Coscu
Nombre real: Martín Pérez Disalvo
40. PolIsPol
Nombre Twitch: PolIsPol
Nombre real: Pol Turrents
41. Goncho
Nombre Twitch: Goncho
Nombre real:Gonzalo Banzas
42. Cristinini
Nombre Twitch: IamCristinini
Nombre real: Cristina López Pérez
43. Shadoune666
Nombre Twitch: Shadoune666
Nombre real: Gabriel Marolt Perez
44. Spursito
Nombre Twitch: Spursito
Nombre real: Martí Miras
45. Mayichi
Nombre Twitch: Mayichi
Nombre real: Maite Carrillo
46. iJenz
Nombre Twitch: iJenz
Nombre real: Jenifer Da Silva Bautista
47. DjMaRiiO
Nombre YouTube: DjMaRiiO
Nombre real: Mario Alonso Gallardo
48. Aroyitt
Nombre Twitch: Aroyitt
Nombre real: Aroia García
49. aLexBY11
Nombre Twitch: aLexBY11
Nombre real: Alejandro Bravo Yañez
50. MarkiLokuras
Nombre Twitch: MarkiLokuras
Nombre real: Marcos Barragán Rosado
51. LOLiTO FDEZ
Nombre Twitch: LOLiTO FDEZ
Nombre real: Manuel Fernández
52. BarbeQ
Nombre Twitch: ernesBarbeQ
Nombre real: Ernesto Folch
53. Ander Cortés
Nombre Twitch: Ander Cortés
Nombre real: Ander Cortés
54. Reven
Nombre Twitch: ReventXz
Nombre real: Antonio Pino
55. AriGameplays
Nombre Twitch: AriGameplays
Nombre real: Abril Abdamari Garza Alonso
56. Alkapone
Nombre Twitch: MYM_ALKAPONE
Nombre real: José Alejandro Leyva Uribe
57. AlexElCapo
Nombre Twitch: AlexElCapo
Nombre real: Alejandro Fernández Miret
58. Masi
Nombre Twitch: Masi
Nombre real: María Isabel Rodríguez
59. STaXx
Nombre Twitch: bysTaXx
Nombre real: Francisco Ramírez Garnés García
60. Agustin51
Nombre Twitch: Agustin51
Nombre real: José Agustín Peréz Nuñéz
61. Karchez
Nombre Twitch: Karchez
Nombre real: José Carlos Sánchez
62. Abby
Nombre Twitch: littleragergirl
Nombre real: Abril Gené Capriles
63. Nexxuz
Nombre Twitch: NexxuzHD
Nombre real: Sergio Moles
64. Tanizen
Nombre Twitch: Tanizen
Nombre real: Agustín
65. Axozer
Nombre Twitch: Axozer
Nombre real: No lo ha dicho
66. ByViruzz
Nombre Twitch: ByViruzz
Nombre real: Víctor Mélida
67. Wismichu
Nombre YouTube: Wismichu
Nombre real: Ismael José Prego Botana
68. Perxitaa
Nombre Twitch: Perxitaa
Nombre real: Jaume Cremades
69. VioletaG
Nombre Twitch: VioletaG
Nombre real: Violeta
70. DaniRep
Nombre Twitch: DaniRep
Nombre real: Daniel Hidalgo
71. Ampeterby
Nombre Twitch: Ampeterby7
Nombre real: Andrés López Ruitorta
72. CoolifeGame
Nombre Twitch: CoolifeGame
Nombre real: Ricardo
73. JordiWild
Nombre Twitch: JordiWild
Nombre real: Jordi Carrillo de Albornoz Torres
74. Momo
Nombre Twitch: momoladinastia
Nombre real: Gerónimo Benavides
75. ZilverK
Nombre Twitch: ZilverK
Nombre real: Héctor Treviño
76. Staryuuki
Nombre Twitch: Staryuuki
Nombre real: Elizabeth María Erigolla
77. DalasReview
Nombre Twitch: DalasReview
Nombre real: Daniel José Santomé Lemus
78. bytarifaaa
Nombre Twitch: bytarifaaa
Nombre real: Daniel Ramírez Tarifa
79. Alecmolon
Nombre YouTube: Alecmolon
Nombre real: Alec Hernández
80. Míster Jägger
Nombre Twitch: JaggerPrincesa
Nombre real: Alberto Redondo Jiménez
