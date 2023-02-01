FlooxerNow

INCREÍBLE

Estos son los nombres reales de tus streamers favoritos y no tenias ni idea

Los streamers, youtubers y creadores de contenido son conocidos por los nombres que tienen en sus canales de Twitch, YouTube y otras redes sociales pero todos tienen un nombre real que la gran parte de sus seguidores no conoce. Esta es una lista de los streamers de habla hispana más potentes en la que desvelamos sus nombres de nacimiento.

Vivimos en la época de Internet, las redes sociales y los servicios de streaming. Una época en la que las formas de consumir entretenimiento están cambiando, sobretodo para los más jovenes, y en la que los creadores de contenido juegan un papel muy importante.

Cada vez son más niños, adolescentes y no tan niños los que ven Twitch y YouTube y tienen como idolos a creadores de contenido como Ibai, AuronPlay o Rubius entre otros.

Estos creadores de contenido o influencers son conocidos en Internet por el nombre que tienen sus canales de Twitch y YouTunbe o por su @ en redes sociales y son muy pocos los que usan su nombre real.

Un nombre artístico oculta la parte menos popular y personal de un creador de contenido: su nombre real. Pero uno podría preguntarse, ¿Cómo se llama realmente ese streamer del que soy fan o que llevo tanto tiempo viendo?

Muchas personas no conocen el nombre real de muchos personajes streamers que se esconden detrás de su nombre artístico pero para eso estamos nosotros. Te vamos a sorprender con una lista de 80 de los mayores creadores de contenido de habla hispana desde AriGamePlays a Ampeter pasando por DjMario, Vegetta777 o Spreen cuyo verdadero nombre seguro no conoces.

1. TheGrefg

Nombre Twitch: TheGrefg

Nombre real: David Cánovas Martínez

2. AuronPlay

Nombre Twitch: AuronPlay

Nombre real: Raúl Álvarez Genes

3. SpreenDMC

Nombre Twitch: ElSpreen

Nombre real: Iván Raúl Buhajeruk,

4. Vegetta777

Nombre YouTube: Vegetta777

Nombre real: Samuel de Luque Batuecas

5. Ibai

Nombre Twitch: Ibai

Nombre real: Ibai Llanos Garatea

6. IlloJuan

Nombre Twitch: IlloJuan

Nombre real: Juan Alberto García Gamez

7. Rubius

Nombre Twitch: Rubius

Nombre real: Rubén Doblas Gundersen

8. El Mariana

Nombre Twitch: ElMariana

Nombre real: Osvaldo Palacios Flores

9. ElXokas

Nombre Twitch: ElXokas

Nombre real: Joaquín Domínguez Portela-Martínez

10. Robleis

Nombre Twitch: Robleis

Nombre real: Antonio Tomás Arbillaga de los Robles

11. Quackity

Nombre Twitch: QuackityToo

Nombre real: Alexis Maldonado

12. JuanSGuarnizo

Nombre Twitch: JuanSGuarnizo

Nombre real: Juan Sebastián Guarnizo Algarra

13. Rivers

Nombre Twitch: RIVERS_GG

Nombre real: Samy Rivera

14. WestCOL

Nombre Twitch: WestCOL

Nombre real: Luis Villa

15. MissaSinfonia

Nombre Twitch: MissaSinfonia

Nombre real: Ángel Missael Castañeda Vega

16. WillyRex

Nombre YouTube: WillyRex

Nombre real: Guillermo Díaz Íbañez

17. KNekro

Nombre Twitch: KNekro

Nombre real: Sergio García

18. GerardRomero

Nombre Twitch: GerardRomero

Nombre real: Gerard Romero

19. Davoo Xeneize

Nombre Twitch: DavooXeneize

Nombre real: David Quint

20. Nil Ojeda

Nombre Twitch: NilOjeda

Nombre real: Nil Ojeda Álvarez

21. MazzaTomas

Nombre Twitch: MazzaTomas

Nombre real: Tomas Mazza

22. Brunenger

Nombre Twitch: Brunenger

Nombre real: Bruno Kruszyn

23. Biyin

Nombre Twitch: BIYIN_

Nombre real: Sara Moledo

24. Reborn

Nombre Twitch: Reborn_Live

Nombre real: No lo ha dicho

25. Roier

Nombre Twitch: Roier

Nombre real: Sebastian

26. ElMillor

Nombre Twitch: ElMillor

Nombre real: Elm Chertó Gallostra

27. Viviendoenlacalle

Nombre Twitch: Viviendoenlacalle

Nombre real: Jonathan

28. ElDed

Nombre Twitch: ElDed

Nombre real: Víctor Paul Calderón

29. Luisito Comunica

Nombre YouTube: LuisitoComunica

Nombre real: Luis Arturo Villar Sudek

30. HolaSoyGerman

Nombre YouTube: HolaSoyGerman

Nombre real: Germán Alejandro Garmendia Aranís

31. VickyPalami

Nombre Twitch: VickyPalami

Nombre real: Ana Victoria Palacios

32. Carola

Nombre Twitch: Carola

Nombre real: No lo ha dicho

33. FernanFloo

Nombre YouTube: FernanFloo

Nombre real: Luis Fernando Flores Alvarado

34. Luzu

Nombre Twitch:

Nombre real: Borja Luzuriaga Vázquez

35. Carreraaa

Nombre Twitch: Carreraaa

Nombre real: Rodrigo Carrera

36. Andynsane aka ElZeein

Nombre Twitch: ElZeein

Nombre real: Andy Dante Merino Ramírez

37. Kun Agüero

Nombre Twitch: SlaKun10

Nombre real: Sergio Leonel Agüero del Castillo

38. AgustinUnaplay8

Nombre Twitch: AgustinUnaplay8

Nombre real: Agustín Martínez

39. Coscu

Nombre Twitch: Coscu

Nombre real: Martín Pérez Disalvo

40. PolIsPol

Nombre Twitch: PolIsPol

Nombre real: Pol Turrents

41. Goncho

Nombre Twitch: Goncho

Nombre real:Gonzalo Banzas

42. Cristinini

Nombre Twitch: IamCristinini

Nombre real: Cristina López Pérez

43. Shadoune666

Nombre Twitch: Shadoune666

Nombre real: Gabriel Marolt Perez

44. Spursito

Nombre Twitch: Spursito

Nombre real: Martí Miras

45. Mayichi

Nombre Twitch: Mayichi

Nombre real: Maite Carrillo

46. iJenz

Nombre Twitch: iJenz

Nombre real: Jenifer Da Silva Bautista

47. DjMaRiiO

Nombre YouTube: DjMaRiiO

Nombre real: Mario Alonso Gallardo

48. Aroyitt

Nombre Twitch: Aroyitt

Nombre real: Aroia García

49. aLexBY11

Nombre Twitch: aLexBY11

Nombre real: Alejandro Bravo Yañez

50. MarkiLokuras

Nombre Twitch: MarkiLokuras

Nombre real: Marcos Barragán Rosado

51. LOLiTO FDEZ

Nombre Twitch: LOLiTO FDEZ

Nombre real: Manuel Fernández

52. BarbeQ

Nombre Twitch: ernesBarbeQ

Nombre real: Ernesto Folch

53. Ander Cortés

Nombre Twitch: Ander Cortés

Nombre real: Ander Cortés

54. Reven

Nombre Twitch: ReventXz

Nombre real: Antonio Pino

55. AriGameplays

Nombre Twitch: AriGameplays

Nombre real: Abril Abdamari Garza Alonso

56. Alkapone

Nombre Twitch: MYM_ALKAPONE

Nombre real: José Alejandro Leyva Uribe

57. AlexElCapo

Nombre Twitch: AlexElCapo

Nombre real: Alejandro Fernández Miret

58. Masi

Nombre Twitch: Masi

Nombre real: María Isabel Rodríguez

59. STaXx

Nombre Twitch: bysTaXx

Nombre real: Francisco Ramírez Garnés García

60. Agustin51

Nombre Twitch: Agustin51

Nombre real: José Agustín Peréz Nuñéz

61. Karchez

Nombre Twitch: Karchez

Nombre real: José Carlos Sánchez

62. Abby

Nombre Twitch: littleragergirl

Nombre real: Abril Gené Capriles

63. Nexxuz

Nombre Twitch: NexxuzHD

Nombre real: Sergio Moles

64. Tanizen

Nombre Twitch: Tanizen

Nombre real: Agustín

65. Axozer

Nombre Twitch: Axozer

Nombre real: No lo ha dicho

66. ByViruzz

Nombre Twitch: ByViruzz

Nombre real: Víctor Mélida

67. Wismichu

Nombre YouTube: Wismichu

Nombre real: Ismael José Prego Botana

68. Perxitaa

Nombre Twitch: Perxitaa

Nombre real: Jaume Cremades

69. VioletaG

Nombre Twitch: VioletaG

Nombre real: Violeta

70. DaniRep

Nombre Twitch: DaniRep

Nombre real: Daniel Hidalgo

71. Ampeterby

Nombre Twitch: Ampeterby7

Nombre real: Andrés López Ruitorta

72. CoolifeGame

Nombre Twitch: CoolifeGame

Nombre real: Ricardo

73. JordiWild

Nombre Twitch: JordiWild

Nombre real: Jordi Carrillo de Albornoz Torres

74. Momo

Nombre Twitch: momoladinastia

Nombre real: Gerónimo Benavides

75. ZilverK

Nombre Twitch: ZilverK

Nombre real: Héctor Treviño

76. Staryuuki

Nombre Twitch: Staryuuki

Nombre real: Elizabeth María Erigolla

77. DalasReview

Nombre Twitch: DalasReview

Nombre real: Daniel José Santomé Lemus

78. bytarifaaa

Nombre Twitch: bytarifaaa

Nombre real: Daniel Ramírez Tarifa

79. Alecmolon

Nombre YouTube: Alecmolon

Nombre real: Alec Hernández

80. Míster Jägger

Nombre Twitch: JaggerPrincesa

Nombre real: Alberto Redondo Jiménez

