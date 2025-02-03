GRAMMY AWARDS 2025
Kendrick Lamar y Beyoncé triunfan en los Grammys: lista completa de ganadores
Kendrick Lamar se convirtió de manera inesperada en el artista con más galardones de la 67º edición de los Grammy al recibir cinco reconocimientos por parte de la Academia de la Grabación que otorgaron a Beyoncé su ansiado premio a álbum del año con 'Cowboy Carter'.
Kendrick Lamar se convirtió de manera inesperada en el artista con más galardones de la 67º edición de los Grammy al recibir cinco reconocimientos por parte de la Academia de la Grabación que otorgaron a Beyoncé su ansiado premio a álbum del año con 'Cowboy Carter'.
El cantante californiano se impuso con su tema 'Not Like Us' en dos de las categorías reinas: grabación del año y canción del año, que se suman a mejor actuación de rap, mejor canción de rap y mejor video musical.
Beyoncé, por su parte, volvió a hacer historia y triunfó en las categorías de mejor álbum country y mejor actuación country de un dueto por 'II MOST WANTED', junto a Miley Cyrus.
Taylor Swift se fue con las manos vacías pese a las seis nominaciones a las que optaba por su último álbum 'THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT', al igual que Billie Eilish, quien partía como una de las favoritas de la edición. La británica Charli xcx obtuvo tres gramófonos por 'brat'.
El fenómeno Chappell Roan se coronó como la mejor artista nueva, en una terna que también consideraba a Sabrina Carpenter y la rapera Doechii, y en una poderosa intervención exigió a las discográficas dignificar las condiciones de los artistas emergentes.
Lista completa de ganadores:
Grabación del año
Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar (GANADOR)
Now and Then – The Beatles
Texas Hold ‘Em – Beyoncé
Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter
360″ – Charli XCX
Birds of a Feather – Billie Eilish
Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan
Fortnight – Taylor Swift con Post Malone
Álbum del año
Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé (GANADOR)
New Blue Sun – André 3000
Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
Brat – Charli XCX
Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier
Hit Me Hard and Soft – Billie Eilish
The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
The Tortured Poets Department – Taylor Swift
Canción del año
Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar (GANADOR)
A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey
Birds of a Feather - Billie Eilish
Die with a Smile - Lady Gaga y Bruno Mars
Fortnight - Taylor Swift con Post Malone
Good Luck, Babe! - Chappell Roan
Please Please Please - Sabrina Carpenter
Texas Hold ‘Em - Beyoncé
Mejor artista revelación
Chappell Roan (GANADORA)
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
Raye
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Productor del año, no clásico
Dan Nigro (GANADOR)
Alissia
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Ian Fitchuk
Mustard
Compositor del año, no clásico
Amy Allen (GANADORA)
Jessi Alexander
Édgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Raye
Mejor interpretación de pop en solitario
Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter (GANADORA)
Bodyguard – Beyoncé
Apple – Charli XCX
Birds of a Feather – Billie Eilish
Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan
Mejor interpretación de dúo/grupo pop
Die with a Smile – Lady Gaga y Bruno Mars (GANADORES)
Us – Gracie Abrams con Taylor Swift
Levii’s Jeans – Beyoncé con Post Malone
Guess – Charli XCX y Billie Eilish
The Boy Is Mine – Ariana Grande, Brandy and Monica
Mejor álbum vocal pop
Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter (GANADOR)
Hit Me Hard and Soft – Billie Eilish
Eternal Sunshine – Ariana Grande
The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
The Tortured Poets Department – Taylor Swift
Mejor grabación dance/electrónica
Neverender – Justice and Tame Impala (GANADORES)
She’s Gone, Dance On – Disclosure
Loved – Four Tet
Leavemealone – Fred Again and Baby Keem
Witchy – Kaytranada and Childish Gambino
Mejor grabación dance pop
Von Dutch – Charli XCX (GANADORA)
Make You Mine – Madison Beer
L’Amour de Ma Vie (Over Now Extended Edit) – Billie Eilish
Yes, And? – Ariana Grande
Got Me Started – Troye Sivan
Mejor álbum dance/electrónico
Brat – Charli XCX (GANADORA)
Three – Four Tet
Hyperdrama – Justice
Timeless – Kaytranada
Telos – Zedd
Mejor grabación remezclada, no clásica
Espresso (Mark Ronson x FnZ Working Late remix) – Sabrina Carpenter (GANADORA)
Alter Ego (Kaytranada remix) – Doechii con JT
A Bar Song (Tipsy) (remix) – Shaboozey y David Guetta
Jah Sees Them (Amapiano remix) – Julian Marley y Antaeus
Von Dutch – Charli XCX y A.G. Cook con Addison Rae
Mejor interpretación de rock
Now and Then – The Beatles (GANADORES)
Beautiful People (Stay High) – The Black Keys
The American Dream Is Killing Me – Green Day
Gift Horse – Idles
Dark Matter – Pearl Jam
Broken Man – St. Vincent
Mejor interpretación de metal
Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!) – Gojira, Marina Viotti y Victor Le Masne (GANADORES)
Crown of Horns – Judas Priest
Suffocate – Knocked Loose con Poppy
Screaming Suicide – Metallica
Cellar Door – Spiritbox
Mejor canción de rock
Broken Man – St. Vincent (GANADORA)
Beautiful People (Stay High) – The Black Keys
Dark Matter – Pearl Jam
Dilemma – Green Day
Gift Horse – Idles
Mejor álbum de rock
Hackney Diamonds – The Rolling Stones (GANADOR)
Happiness Bastards – The Black Crowes
Romance – Fontaines D.C.
Saviors – Green Day
Tangk – Idles
Dark Matter – Pearl Jam
No Name – Jack White
Mejor interpretación de música alternativa
Flea – St. Vincent (GANADORA)
Neon Pill – Cage the Elephant
Song of the Lake – Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds
Starburster – Fontaines D.C.
Bye Bye – Kim Gordon
Mejor álbum de música alternativa
All Born Screaming – St. Vincent (GANADOR)
Wild God – Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds
Charm – Clairo
The Collective – Kim Gordon
What Now – Brittany Howard
Mejor interpretación de R&B
Made for Me (Live on BET) – Muni Long (GANADORA)
Guidance – Jhené Aiko
Residuals – Chris Brown
Here We Go (Uh Oh) – Coco Jones
Saturn – SZA
Mejor interpretación tradicional de R&B
That’s You – Lucky Daye (GANADOR)
Wet – Marsha Ambrosius
Can I Have This Groove – Kenyon Dixon
No Lie – Lalah Hathaway con Michael McDonald
Make Me Forget – Muni Long
Mejor canción de R&B
Saturn – SZA (GANADORA)
After Hours – Kehlani
Burning – Tems
Here We Go (Uh Oh) – Coco Jones
Ruined Me – Muni Long
Mejor álbum de R&B progresivo
So Glad to Know You – AverySunshine (GANADOR)
En Route – Durand Bernarr
Bando Stone & the New World – Childish Gambino
Crash – Kehlani
Why Lawd? – NxWorries (Anderson .Paak y Knxwledge)
Mejor álbum de R&B
11:11 (Deluxe) – Chris Brown (GANADOR)
Vantablack – Lalah Hathaway
Revenge – Muni Long
Algorithm – Lucky Daye
Coming Home – Usher
Mejor interpretación de rap
Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar (GANADOR)
Enough (Miami) – Cardi B
When The Sun Shines Again – Common y Pete Rock con Posdnuos
Nissan Altima – Doechii
Houdini – Eminem
Like That – Future, Metro Boomin y Kendrick Lamar
Yeah Glo! – GloRilla
Mejor interpretación de rap melódico
3:AM – Rapsody con Erykah Badu (GANADOR)
Kehlani – Jordan Adetunji con Kehlani
Spaghettii – Beyoncé con Linda Martell y Shaboozey
We Still Don’t Trust You – Future, Metro Boomin y The Weeknd
Big Mama – Latto
Mejor canción de rap
Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar (GANADOR)
Asteroids – Rapsody con Hit-Boy
Carnival – ¥$: Kanye West y Ty Dolla $ign con Rich The Kid y Playboi Carti
Like That – Future y Metro Boomin con Kendrick Lamar
Yeah Glo! – Glorilla
Mejor álbum de rap
Alligator Bites Never Heal – Doechii (GANADOR)
Might Delete Later – J. Cole
The Auditorium, Vol. 1 – Common y Pete Rock
The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) – Eminem
We Don’t Trust You – Future y Metro Boomin
Mejor álbum de poesía hablada
The Heart, The Mind, The Soul – Tank and the Bangas (GANADOR)
Civil Writes: The South Got Something to Say – Queen Sheba
Concrete & Whiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series – Omari Hardwick
Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema Episode 1: In the Beginning Was the Word – Malik Yusef
The Seven Number Ones – Mad Skillz
Mejor interpretación de jazz
Twinkle Twinkle Little Me – Samara Joy con Sullivan Fortner (GANADOR)
Walk with Me, Lord (SOUND | SPIRIT) – The Baylor Project
Phoenix Reimagined (Live) – Lakecia Benjamin con Randy Brecker, Jeff “Tain” Watts y John Scofield
Juno – Chick Corea y Béla Fleck
Little Fears – Dan Pugach Big Band con Nicole Zuraitis y Troy Roberts
Mejor álbum vocal de jazz
A Joyful Holiday – Samara Joy (GANADOR)
Journey in Black – Christie Dashiell
Wildflowers Vol. 1 – Kurt Elling y Sullivan Fortner
Milton + Esperanza – Milton Nascimento y Esperanza Spalding
My Ideal – Catherine Russell y Sean Mason
Mejor álbum instrumental de jazz
Remembrance – Chick Corea y Béla Fleck (GANADOR)
Owl Song – Ambrose Akinmusire con Bill Frisell y Herlin Riley
Beyond This Place – Kenny Barron feat. Kiyoshi Kitagawa, Johnathan Blake, Immanuel Wilkins y Steve Nelson
Phoenix Reimagined (Live) – Lakecia Benjamin
Solo Game – Sullivan Fortner
Mejor álbum de gran conjunto de jazz
Bianca Reimagined: Music for Paws and Persistence – Dan Pugach Big Band (GANADOR)
Returning to Forever – John Beasley y Frankfurt Radio Big Band
And So It Goes – The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra
Walk a Mile in My Shoe – Orrin Evans y The Captain Black Big Band
Golden City – Miguel Zenón
Mejor álbum de jazz latino
Cubop Lives! – Zaccai Curtis (GANADOR)
Spain Forever Again – Michel Camilo y Tomatito
COLLAB – Hamilton de Holanda y Gonzalo Rubalcaba
Time and Again – Eliane Elias
El Trio: Live in Italy – Horacio “El Negro” Hernández, John Beasley y José Gola
Cuba and Beyond – Chucho Valdés y Royal Quartet
As I Travel – Donald Vega con Lewis Nash, John Patitucci y Luisito Quintero
Mejor álbum de jazz alternativo
No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin – Meshell Ndegeocello (GANADOR)
Night Reign – Arooj Aftab
New Blue Sun – André 3000
Code Derivation – Robert Glasper
Foreverland – Keyon Harrold
Mejor álbum vocal pop tradicional
Visions – Norah Jones (GANADOR)
À Fleur De Peau – Cyrille Aimée
Good Together – Lake Street Dive
Impossible Dream – Aaron Lazar
Christmas Wish – Gregory Porter
Mejor álbum instrumental contemporáneo
Plot Armor – Taylor Eigsti (GANADOR)
Rhapsody in Blue – Béla Fleck
Orchestras (Live) – Bill Frisell con Alexander Hanson, Brussels Philharmonic, Rudy Royston y Thomas Morgan
Mark – Mark Guiliana
Speak to Me – Julian Lage
Mejor álbum de teatro musical
Hell’s Kitchen – Alicia Keys (GANADOR)
Merrily We Roll Along – Stephen Sondheim
The Notebook – Ingrid Michaelson
The Outsiders – Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay y Justin Levine
Suffs – Shaina Taub
The Wiz – Charlie Smalls
Mejor actuación country en solitario
It Takes a Woman – Chris Stapleton (GANADOR)
16 Carriages – Beyoncé
I Am Not Okay – Jelly Roll
The Architect – Kacey Musgraves
A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey
Mejor intepretación de dúo/grupo country
II Most Wanted – Beyoncé y Miley Cyrus (GANADORAS)
Cowboys Cry Too – Kelsea Ballerini y Noah Kahan
Break Mine – Brothers Osborne
Bigger Houses – Dan + Shay
I Had Some Help – Post Malone con Morgan Wallen
Mejor canción country
The Architect – Kacey Musgraves (GANADORA)
A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey
I Am Not Okay – Jelly Roll
I Had Some Help – Post Malone con Morgan Wallen
Texas Hold ‘Em – Beyoncé
Mejor álbum country
Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé (GANADOR)
F-1 Trillion – Post Malone
Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves
Higher – Chris Stapleton
Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson
Mejor interpretación de raíces americanas
Lighthouse – Sierra Ferrell (GANADORA)
Blame It on Eve – Shemekia Copeland
Nothing in Rambling – The Fabulous Thunderbirds con Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal y Mick Fleetwood
The Ballad of Sally Anne – Rhiannon Giddens
Mejor Interpretación de Americana
American Dreaming – Sierra Ferrell (GANADORA)
Ya Ya – Beyoncé
Subtitles – Madison Cunningham
Don’t Do Me Good – Madi Diaz con Kacey Musgraves
Runaway Train – Sarah Jarosz
Empty Trainload of Sky – Gillian Welch y David Rawlings
Mejor canción de raices americanas
American Dreaming – Sierra Ferrell (GANADORA)
Ahead of the Game – Mark Knopfler
All in Good Time – Iron y Wine con Fiona Apple
All My Friends – Aoife O’Donovan
Blame It on Eve – Shemekia Copeland
Mejor álbum de Americana
Trail of Flowers – Sierra Ferrell (GANADOR)
The Other Side – T Bone Burnett
$10 Cowboy – Charley Crockett
Polaroid Lovers – Sarah Jarosz
No One Gets Out Alive – Maggie Rose
Tigers Blood – Waxahatchee
Mejor álbum de Bluegrass
Live Vol. 1 – Billy Strings (GANADOR)
I Built a World – Bronwyn Keith-Hynes
Songs of Love and Life – The Del McCoury Band
No Fear – Sister Sadie
Earl Jam – Tony Trischka
Dan Tyminski: Live from the Ryman – Dan Tyminski
Mejor álbum de blues tradicional
Swingin’ Live at The Church in Tulsa – The Taj Mahal Sextet (GANADOR)
Hill Country Love – Cedric Burnside
Struck Down – The Fabulous Thunderbirds
One Guitar Woman – Sue Foley
Sam’s Place – Little Feat
Mejor álbum de blues contemporáneo
Mileage – Ruthie Foster (GANADOR)
Blues Deluxe Vol. 2 – Joe Bonamassa
Blame It On Eve – Shemekia Copeland
Friendlytown – Steve Cropper y The Midnight Hour
The Fury – Antonio Vergara
Mejor álbum de folk
Woodland – Gillian Welch y David Rawlings (GANADOR)
American Patchwork Quartet – American Patchwork Quartet
Weird Faith – Madi Diaz
Bright Future – Adrianne Lenker
All My Friends – Aoife O’Donovan
Mejor álbum de música regional de raíces
Kuini – Kalani Pe’a (GANADOR)
25 Back to My Roots – Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock And Soul
Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival – Big Chief Monk Boudreaux y The Golden Eagles con J’Wan Boudreaux
Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival – New Breed Brass Band con Trombone Shorty
Stories from The Battlefield – The Rumble con Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.
Mejor interpretación/canción de gospel
One Hallelujah – Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell y Israel Houghton con Jonathan McReynolds y Jekalyn Carr (GANADORES)
Church Doors – Yolanda Adams
Hold On (Live) – Ricky Dillard
Holy Hands – DOE
Yesterday – Melvin Crispell III
Mejor interpretación/canción de música cristiana contemporánea
That’s My King – CeCe Winans (GANADORES)
Firm Foundation (He Won’t) – Honor y Glory con Disciple
Holy Forever (Live) – Bethel Music y Jenn Johnson con CeCe Winans
In The Name Of Jesus – JWLKRS Worship y Maverick City Music con Chandler Moore
In The Room – Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine y Chandler Moore con Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Praise – Elevation Worship con Brandon Lake, Chris Brown y Chandler Moore
Mejor álbum de gospel
More Than This – CeCe Winans (GANADOR)
Choirmaster II (Live) – Ricky Dillard
Covered Vol. 1 – Melvin Crispell III
Father’s Day – Kirk Franklin
Still Karen – Karen Clark Sheard
Mejor álbum de música cristiana contemporánea
Heart of a Human – DOE (GANADOR)
Coat of Many Colors – Brandon Lake
Child of God – Forrest Frank
The Maverick Way Complete – Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine y Chandler Moore
When Wind Meets Fire – Elevation Worship
Mejor álbum de gospel de raíces
Church – Cory Henry (GANADOR)
Loving You – The Nelons
Rhapsody – The Harlem Gospel Travelers
The Gospel According To Mark – Mark D. Conklin
The Gospel Sessions, Vol 2 – Authentic Unlimited
Mejor álbum de pop latino
Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran – Shakira (GANADOR)
Funk Generation – Anitta
El Viaje – Luis Fonsi
García – Kany García
Orquídeas – Kali Uchis
Mejor álbum de música urbana
Las Letras Ya No Importan – Residente (GANADOR)
Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana – Bad Bunny
Rayo – J Balvin
Ferxxocalipsis – Feid
Att. – Young Miko
Mejor álbum latino de rock o alternativo
¿Quién Trae las Cornetas? – Rawayana (GANADOR)
Compita del Destino – El David Aguilar
Pa’ Tu Cuerpa – Cimafunk
Autopoiética – Mon Laferte
Grasa – Nathy Peluso
Mejor álbum de música mexicana (incluido tejano)
Boca Chueca, Vol. 1 – Carín León (GANADOR)
Diamantes – Chiquis
Éxodo – Peso Pluma
De Lejitos – Jessi Uribe
Mejor álbum latino tropical
Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional) – Tony Succar y Mimy Succar (GANADOR)
Muevense – Marc Anthony
Bailar – Sheila E.
Radio Güira – Juan Luis Guerra
Vacilón Santiaguero – Kiki Valera
Mejor interpretación de musical mundial
Bemba Colorá – Sheila E. con Gloria Estefan y Mimy Succar (GANADORA)
Raat Ki Rani – Arooj Aftab
A Rock Somewhere – Jacob Collier con Anoushka Shankar y Varijashree Venugopal
Rise – Rocky Dawuni
Sunlight to My Soul – Angélique Kidjo con Soweto Gospel Choir
Kashira – Masa Takumi con Ron Korb, Noshir Mody y Dale Edward Chung
Mejor interpretación de música africana
Love Me JeJe – Tems (GANADORA)
Tomorrow – Yemi Alade
MMS – Asake y Wizkid
Sensational – Chris Brown con Davido y Lojay
Higher – Burna Boy
Mejor álbum de música global
Alkebulan II – Matt B con Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (GANADOR)
Paisajes – Ciro Hurtado
Heis – Rema
Historias De Un Flamenco – Antonio Rey
Born in the Wild – Tems
Mejor álbum de reggae
Bob Marley: One Love - Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe) — Varios artistas (GANADOR)
Take It Easy — Collie Buddz
Party With Me — Vybz Kartel
Never Gets Late Here — Shenseea
Evolution — The Wailers
Mejor álbum de New Age, Ambient o Canto
Triveni — Wouter Kellerman, Éru Matsumoto y Chandrika Tandon (GANADOR)
Break of Dawn — Ricky Kej
Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn — Anoushka Shankar
Opus — Ryuichi Sakamoto
Visions Of Sounds De Luxe — Chris Redding
Warriors Of Light — Radhika Vekaria
Mejor álbum para niños
Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band – Brillo, Brillo! (GANADOR)
Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats – Creciendo
John Legend – My Favorite Dream
Rock for Children – Solid Rock Revival
Divinity Roxx and Divi Roxx Kids – World Wide Playdate
Mejor álbum de comedia
The Dreamer – Dave Chappelle (GANADOR)
Armageddon – Ricky Gervais
The Prisoner – Jim Gaffigan
Someday You’ll Die – Nikki Glaser
Where Was I – Trevor Noah
Mejor grabación de audiolibros, narraciones y cuentos
Last Sunday in Plains: A Centennial Celebration – Jimmy Carter (GANADOR)
All You Need Is Love: The Beatles In Their Own Words – Guy Oldfield
...And Your Ass Will Follow – George Clinton
Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones – Dolly Parton
My Name Is Barbra – Barbra Streisand
Mejor compilación de banda sonora para medios visuales
Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein (GANADOR)
The Color Purple
Deadpool & Wolverine
Saltburn
Twisters: The Album
Mejor álbum de banda sonora para medios visuales
Dune: Part Two – Hans Zimmer (GANADOR)
American Fiction – Laura Karpman
Challengers – Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
The Color Purple – Kris Bowers
Shōgun – Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross and Leopold Ross
Mejor banda sonora para videojuegos y otros medios interactivos
Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord – Winifred Phillips (GANADOR)
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Pinar Toprak
God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla – Bear McCreary
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – John Paesano
Star Wars Outlaws – Wilbert Roget II
Mejor canción escrita para medios visuales
It Never Went Away (de American Symphony) - Jon Batiste (GANADORA)
Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma (de Twisters: The Album) - Luke Combs
Better Place (de Trolls Band Together) - NSYNC y Justin Timberlake
Can’t Catch Me Now (de The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) - Olivia Rodrigo
Love Will Survive (de The Tattooist of Auschwitz) - Barbra Streisand
Mejor vídeo musical
Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar (GANADOR)
Tailor Swif – ASAP Rocky
360″ – Charli XCX
Houdini – Eminem
Fortnight – Taylor Swift con Post Malone
Mejor película de música
American Symphony – Jon Batiste (GANADORA)
June – (June Carter Cash)
Kings From Queens – Run-DMC
Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple – Steven Van Zandt
The Greatest Night in Pop (Varios)
Mejor álbum histórico
Centennial - King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band And Varios artistas (GANADOR)
Diamonds And Pearls: Super Deluxe Edition - Prince & The New Power Generation
Paul Robeson – Voice of Freedom: His Complete Columbia - Paul Robeson)
Pepito y Paquito - Pepe de Lucía And Paco De Lucía
The Sound of Music (Original Soundtrack Recording - Super Deluxe Edition) - Rodgers & Hammerstein y Julie Andrews
Mejores notas de álbum
Centennial - King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band y Varios artistas (GANADOR)
After Midnight - Ford Dabney’s Syncopated Orchestras
The Carnegie Hall Concert - Alice Coltrane
John Culshaw — The Art of the Producer - The Early Years 1948-55 - John Culshaw
SONtrack Original De La Película Al Son De Beno - Varios artistas
Mejor paquete de grabación
Brat - Charli XCX (GANADOR)
The Avett Brothers - The Avett Brothers
Baker Hotel - William Clark Green
F-1 Trillion - Post Malone
Hounds Of Love (The Baskerville Edition) - Kate Bush
Jug Band Millionaire - The Muddy Basin Ramblers
Pregnancy, Breakdown, And Disease - iWhoiWhoo
Mejor caja o paquete especial de edición limitada
Mind Games - John Lennon (GANADOR)
Half Living Things - Alpha Wolf
Hounds Of Love (The Boxes Of Lost At Sea) - Kate Bush
In Utero - Nirvana
Unsuk Chin - Unsuk Chin y Berliner Philharmoniker
We Blame Chicago - 90 Day Men
Productor del año, clásico
Elaine Martone (GANADORA)
Erica Brenner
Christoph Franke
Morten Lindberg
Dmitriy Lipay
Dirk Sobotka
Mejor álbum de audio inmersivo
i/o (In-Side Mix) - Peter Gabriel (GANADOR)
Avalon - Roxy Music
Genius Loves Company - Ray Charles With Varios artistas
Henning Sommerro: Borders - Trondheim Symphony Orchestra
Pax - Ensemble 96 y Current Saxophone Quartet
Mejor composición instrumental
Strands - Akropolis Reed Quintet, Pascal Le Boeuf y Christian Euman (GANADORA)
At Last - Shelly Berg
Communion - Christopher Zuar Orchestra
I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a ‘Rap’ Album but This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time - André 3000
Remembrance - Chick Corea y Béla Fleck
Mejor ingeniería de grabación, clásica
Bruckner: Symphony No. 7; Bates: Resurrexit - Manfred Honeck y Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra (GANADOR)
Adams: Girls Of The Golden West - John Adams, Daniela Mack, Ryan McKinny, Paul Appleby, Hye Jung Lee, Elliot Madore, Julia Bullock, Davóne Tines, Los Angeles Philharmonic y Los Angeles Master Chorale
Andres: The Blind Banister - Andrew Cyr, Inbal Segev y Metropolis Ensemble
Clear Voices In The Dark - Matthew Guard y Skylark Vocal Ensemble
Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina - Gustavo Dudamel, María Dueñas, Los Angeles Philharmonic y Los Angeles Master Chorale
Mejor ingeniería de sonido, álbum no clásico
i/o - Peter Gabriel (GANADOR)
Algorithm - Lucky Daye
Cyan Blue - Charlotte Day Wilson
Deeper Well - Kacey Musgraves
Empathogen - WILLOW
Short n’ Sweet - Sabrina Carpenter
Mejor arreglo instrumental o a capella
Bridge Over Troubled Water - Jacob Collier con John Legend y Tori Kelly (GANADOR)
Baby Elephant Walk - Encore - Snarky Puppy
Rhapsody In Blue (Grass) - Béla Fleck con Michael Cleveland, Sierra Hull, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz y Bryan Sutton
Rose Without The Thorns - Scott Hoying con säje y Tonality
Silent Night - säje
Mejor arreglo instrumental y vocal
Alma - säje con Regina Carter (GANADOR)
Always Come Back - John Legend
b i g f e e l i n g s - WILLOW
Last Surprise (de Persona 5) - The 8-Bit Big Band con Jonah Nilsson y Button Masher
The Sound Of Silence - Cody Fry con Sleeping At Last
Mejor interpretación orquestal
Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina - Los Angeles Philharmonic (GANDAORA)
Adams: City Noir, Fearful Symmetries & Lola Montez Does The Spider Dance - ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra
Kodály: Háry János Suite; Summer Evening & Symphony In C Major - Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra
Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Rakastava, & Lemminkäinen - Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra
Stravinsky: The Firebird - San Francisco Symphony
Mejor grabación de ópera
Saariaho: Adriana Mater - San Francisco Symphony; San Francisco Symphony Chorus; Timo Kurkikangas (GANADORA)
Adams: Girls Of The Golden West - Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Master Chorale
Catán: Florencia en el Amazonas - The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus
Moravec: The Shining - Kansas City Symphony; Lyric Opera Of Kansas City Chorus
Puts: The Hours - Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus
Mejor interpretación coral
Ochre - The Crossing (GANADORA)
Clear Voices In The Dark - Carrie Cheron, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski y Clare McNamara; Skylark Vocal Ensemble
A Dream So Bright: Choral Music Of Jake Runestad - Jeffrey Biegel; True Concord Orchestra; True Concord Voices
Handel: Israel in Egypt - Margaret Carpenter Haigh, Daniel Moody, Molly Netter, Jacob Perry y Edward Vogel; Apollo’s Fire; Apollo’s Singers
Sheehan: Akathist - Elizabeth Bates, Paul D’Arcy, Tynan Davis, Aine Hakamatsuka, Steven Hrycelak, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Edmund Milly, Fotina Naumenko, Neil Netherly, Timothy Parsons, Stephen Sands, Miriam Sheehan y Pamela Terry; Novus NY; Artefact Ensemble, The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street, Downtown Voices y Trinity Youth Chorus
Mejor interpretación de música de cámara/pequeño conjunto
Rectangles and Circumstance – Caroline Shaw y Sō Percussion (GANADORA)
Adams, J.L.: Waves & Particles – JACK Quartet
Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 4 and Op. 97, ‘Archduke’ – Yo-Yo Ma, Leonidas Kavakos y Emanuel Ax
Cerrone: Beaufort Scales – Beth Willer, Christopher Cerrone y Lorelei Ensemble
Home – Miró Quartet
Mejor solo instrumental de música clásica
Bach: Goldberg Variations – Víkingur Ólafsson (GANADOR)
Akiho: Longing – Andy Akiho
Eastman: The Holy Presence Of Joan D’Arc – Wild Up
Entourer – Ensemble Dissonance
Perry: Concerto For Violin & Orchestra – Experiential Orchestra
Mejor solo vocal de música clásica
Beyond The Years - Unpublished Songs Of Florence Price - Karen Slack; Michelle Cann (GANADOR)
A Change Is Gonna Come - Nicholas Phan; Palaver Strings
Newman: Bespoke Songs - Nadège Foofat; Julietta Curenton, Colin Davin, Mark Edwards, Nadia Pessoa, Timothy Roberts, Ryan Romine, Akemi Takayama, Karlyn Viña y Garrick Zoeter
Show Me The Way - Will Liverman; Jonathan King
Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder - Il Pomo d’Oro)
Mejor compendio de música clásica
Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina (GANADOR)
Akiho: BeLonging
American Counterpoints
Foss: Symphony No. 1; Renaissance Concerto; Three American Pieces; Ode
Mythologies II
Mejor composición de música clásica contemporánea
Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina - Gustavo Dudamel, Los Angeles Philharmonic y Los Angeles Master Chorale (GANADORA)
Casarrubios: Seven For Solo Cello - Andrea Casarrubios
Coleman: Revelry - Decoda
Lang: Composition As Explanation - Eighth Blackbird
Saariaho: Adriana Mater - Esa-Pekka Salonen, Fleur Barron, Nicholas Phan, Christopher Purves, Axelle Fanyo, San Francisco Symphony Chorus & Orches
