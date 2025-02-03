Kendrick Lamar y Beyoncé triunfan en los Grammys: lista completa de ganadores

Kendrick Lamar se convirtió de manera inesperada en el artista con más galardones de la 67º edición de los Grammy al recibir cinco reconocimientos por parte de la Academia de la Grabación que otorgaron a Beyoncé su ansiado premio a álbum del año con 'Cowboy Carter'.

El cantante californiano se impuso con su tema 'Not Like Us' en dos de las categorías reinas: grabación del año y canción del año, que se suman a mejor actuación de rap, mejor canción de rap y mejor video musical.

Beyoncé, por su parte, volvió a hacer historia y triunfó en las categorías de mejor álbum country y mejor actuación country de un dueto por 'II MOST WANTED', junto a Miley Cyrus.

Taylor Swift se fue con las manos vacías pese a las seis nominaciones a las que optaba por su último álbum 'THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT', al igual que Billie Eilish, quien partía como una de las favoritas de la edición. La británica Charli xcx obtuvo tres gramófonos por 'brat'.

El fenómeno Chappell Roan se coronó como la mejor artista nueva, en una terna que también consideraba a Sabrina Carpenter y la rapera Doechii, y en una poderosa intervención exigió a las discográficas dignificar las condiciones de los artistas emergentes.

Lista completa de ganadores:

Grabación del año

Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar (GANADOR)

Now and Then – The Beatles

Texas Hold ‘Em – Beyoncé

Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter

360″ – Charli XCX

Birds of a Feather – Billie Eilish

Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan

Fortnight – Taylor Swift con Post Malone

Álbum del año

Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé (GANADOR)

New Blue Sun – André 3000

Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter

Brat – Charli XCX

Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier

Hit Me Hard and Soft – Billie Eilish

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan

The Tortured Poets Department – Taylor Swift

Canción del año

Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar (GANADOR)

A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey

Birds of a Feather - Billie Eilish

Die with a Smile - Lady Gaga y Bruno Mars

Fortnight - Taylor Swift con Post Malone

Good Luck, Babe! - Chappell Roan

Please Please Please - Sabrina Carpenter

Texas Hold ‘Em - Beyoncé

Mejor artista revelación

Chappell Roan (GANADORA)

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

Raye

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Productor del año, no clásico

Dan Nigro (GANADOR)

Alissia

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Compositor del año, no clásico

Amy Allen (GANADORA)

Jessi Alexander

Édgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Raye

Mejor interpretación de pop en solitario

Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter (GANADORA)

Bodyguard – Beyoncé

Apple – Charli XCX

Birds of a Feather – Billie Eilish

Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan

Mejor interpretación de dúo/grupo pop

Die with a Smile – Lady Gaga y Bruno Mars (GANADORES)

Us – Gracie Abrams con Taylor Swift

Levii’s Jeans – Beyoncé con Post Malone

Guess – Charli XCX y Billie Eilish

The Boy Is Mine – Ariana Grande, Brandy and Monica

Mejor álbum vocal pop

Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter (GANADOR)

Hit Me Hard and Soft – Billie Eilish

Eternal Sunshine – Ariana Grande

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan

The Tortured Poets Department – Taylor Swift

Mejor grabación dance/electrónica

Neverender – Justice and Tame Impala (GANADORES)

She’s Gone, Dance On – Disclosure

Loved – Four Tet

Leavemealone – Fred Again and Baby Keem

Witchy – Kaytranada and Childish Gambino

Mejor grabación dance pop

Von Dutch – Charli XCX (GANADORA)

Make You Mine – Madison Beer

L’Amour de Ma Vie (Over Now Extended Edit) – Billie Eilish

Yes, And? – Ariana Grande

Got Me Started – Troye Sivan

Mejor álbum dance/electrónico

Brat – Charli XCX (GANADORA)

Three – Four Tet

Hyperdrama – Justice

Timeless – Kaytranada

Telos – Zedd

Mejor grabación remezclada, no clásica

Espresso (Mark Ronson x FnZ Working Late remix) – Sabrina Carpenter (GANADORA)

Alter Ego (Kaytranada remix) – Doechii con JT

A Bar Song (Tipsy) (remix) – Shaboozey y David Guetta

Jah Sees Them (Amapiano remix) – Julian Marley y Antaeus

Von Dutch – Charli XCX y A.G. Cook con Addison Rae

Mejor interpretación de rock

Now and Then – The Beatles (GANADORES)

Beautiful People (Stay High) – The Black Keys

The American Dream Is Killing Me – Green Day

Gift Horse – Idles

Dark Matter – Pearl Jam

Broken Man – St. Vincent

Mejor interpretación de metal

Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!) – Gojira, Marina Viotti y Victor Le Masne (GANADORES)

Crown of Horns – Judas Priest

Suffocate – Knocked Loose con Poppy

Screaming Suicide – Metallica

Cellar Door – Spiritbox

Mejor canción de rock

Broken Man – St. Vincent (GANADORA)

Beautiful People (Stay High) – The Black Keys

Dark Matter – Pearl Jam

Dilemma – Green Day

Gift Horse – Idles

Mejor álbum de rock

Hackney Diamonds – The Rolling Stones (GANADOR)

Happiness Bastards – The Black Crowes

Romance – Fontaines D.C.

Saviors – Green Day

Tangk – Idles

Dark Matter – Pearl Jam

No Name – Jack White

Mejor interpretación de música alternativa

Flea – St. Vincent (GANADORA)

Neon Pill – Cage the Elephant

Song of the Lake – Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds

Starburster – Fontaines D.C.

Bye Bye – Kim Gordon

Mejor álbum de música alternativa

All Born Screaming – St. Vincent (GANADOR)

Wild God – Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds

Charm – Clairo

The Collective – Kim Gordon

What Now – Brittany Howard

Mejor interpretación de R&B

Made for Me (Live on BET) – Muni Long (GANADORA)

Guidance – Jhené Aiko

Residuals – Chris Brown

Here We Go (Uh Oh) – Coco Jones

Saturn – SZA

Mejor interpretación tradicional de R&B

That’s You – Lucky Daye (GANADOR)

Wet – Marsha Ambrosius

Can I Have This Groove – Kenyon Dixon

No Lie – Lalah Hathaway con Michael McDonald

Make Me Forget – Muni Long

Mejor canción de R&B

Saturn – SZA (GANADORA)

After Hours – Kehlani

Burning – Tems

Here We Go (Uh Oh) – Coco Jones

Ruined Me – Muni Long

Mejor álbum de R&B progresivo

So Glad to Know You – AverySunshine (GANADOR)

En Route – Durand Bernarr

Bando Stone & the New World – Childish Gambino

Crash – Kehlani

Why Lawd? – NxWorries (Anderson .Paak y Knxwledge)

Mejor álbum de R&B

11:11 (Deluxe) – Chris Brown (GANADOR)

Vantablack – Lalah Hathaway

Revenge – Muni Long

Algorithm – Lucky Daye

Coming Home – Usher

Mejor interpretación de rap

Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar (GANADOR)

Enough (Miami) – Cardi B

When The Sun Shines Again – Common y Pete Rock con Posdnuos

Nissan Altima – Doechii

Houdini – Eminem

Like That – Future, Metro Boomin y Kendrick Lamar

Yeah Glo! – GloRilla

Mejor interpretación de rap melódico

3:AM – Rapsody con Erykah Badu (GANADOR)

Kehlani – Jordan Adetunji con Kehlani

Spaghettii – Beyoncé con Linda Martell y Shaboozey

We Still Don’t Trust You – Future, Metro Boomin y The Weeknd

Big Mama – Latto

Mejor canción de rap

Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar (GANADOR)

Asteroids – Rapsody con Hit-Boy

Carnival – ¥$: Kanye West y Ty Dolla $ign con Rich The Kid y Playboi Carti

Like That – Future y Metro Boomin con Kendrick Lamar

Yeah Glo! – Glorilla

Mejor álbum de rap

Alligator Bites Never Heal – Doechii (GANADOR)

Might Delete Later – J. Cole

The Auditorium, Vol. 1 – Common y Pete Rock

The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) – Eminem

We Don’t Trust You – Future y Metro Boomin

Mejor álbum de poesía hablada

The Heart, The Mind, The Soul – Tank and the Bangas (GANADOR)

Civil Writes: The South Got Something to Say – Queen Sheba

Concrete & Whiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series – Omari Hardwick

Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema Episode 1: In the Beginning Was the Word – Malik Yusef

The Seven Number Ones – Mad Skillz

Mejor interpretación de jazz

Twinkle Twinkle Little Me – Samara Joy con Sullivan Fortner (GANADOR)

Walk with Me, Lord (SOUND | SPIRIT) – The Baylor Project

Phoenix Reimagined (Live) – Lakecia Benjamin con Randy Brecker, Jeff “Tain” Watts y John Scofield

Juno – Chick Corea y Béla Fleck

Little Fears – Dan Pugach Big Band con Nicole Zuraitis y Troy Roberts

Mejor álbum vocal de jazz

A Joyful Holiday – Samara Joy (GANADOR)

Journey in Black – Christie Dashiell

Wildflowers Vol. 1 – Kurt Elling y Sullivan Fortner

Milton + Esperanza – Milton Nascimento y Esperanza Spalding

My Ideal – Catherine Russell y Sean Mason

Mejor álbum instrumental de jazz

Remembrance – Chick Corea y Béla Fleck (GANADOR)

Owl Song – Ambrose Akinmusire con Bill Frisell y Herlin Riley

Beyond This Place – Kenny Barron feat. Kiyoshi Kitagawa, Johnathan Blake, Immanuel Wilkins y Steve Nelson

Phoenix Reimagined (Live) – Lakecia Benjamin

Solo Game – Sullivan Fortner

Mejor álbum de gran conjunto de jazz

Bianca Reimagined: Music for Paws and Persistence – Dan Pugach Big Band (GANADOR)

Returning to Forever – John Beasley y Frankfurt Radio Big Band

And So It Goes – The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra

Walk a Mile in My Shoe – Orrin Evans y The Captain Black Big Band

Golden City – Miguel Zenón

Mejor álbum de jazz latino

Cubop Lives! – Zaccai Curtis (GANADOR)

Spain Forever Again – Michel Camilo y Tomatito

COLLAB – Hamilton de Holanda y Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Time and Again – Eliane Elias

El Trio: Live in Italy – Horacio “El Negro” Hernández, John Beasley y José Gola

Cuba and Beyond – Chucho Valdés y Royal Quartet

As I Travel – Donald Vega con Lewis Nash, John Patitucci y Luisito Quintero

Mejor álbum de jazz alternativo

No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin – Meshell Ndegeocello (GANADOR)

Night Reign – Arooj Aftab

New Blue Sun – André 3000

Code Derivation – Robert Glasper

Foreverland – Keyon Harrold

Mejor álbum vocal pop tradicional

Visions – Norah Jones (GANADOR)

À Fleur De Peau – Cyrille Aimée

Good Together – Lake Street Dive

Impossible Dream – Aaron Lazar

Christmas Wish – Gregory Porter

Mejor álbum instrumental contemporáneo

Plot Armor – Taylor Eigsti (GANADOR)

Rhapsody in Blue – Béla Fleck

Orchestras (Live) – Bill Frisell con Alexander Hanson, Brussels Philharmonic, Rudy Royston y Thomas Morgan

Mark – Mark Guiliana

Speak to Me – Julian Lage

Mejor álbum de teatro musical

Hell’s Kitchen – Alicia Keys (GANADOR)

Merrily We Roll Along – Stephen Sondheim

The Notebook – Ingrid Michaelson

The Outsiders – Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay y Justin Levine

Suffs – Shaina Taub

The Wiz – Charlie Smalls

Mejor actuación country en solitario

It Takes a Woman – Chris Stapleton (GANADOR)

16 Carriages – Beyoncé

I Am Not Okay – Jelly Roll

The Architect – Kacey Musgraves

A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey

Mejor intepretación de dúo/grupo country

II Most Wanted – Beyoncé y Miley Cyrus (GANADORAS)

Cowboys Cry Too – Kelsea Ballerini y Noah Kahan

Break Mine – Brothers Osborne

Bigger Houses – Dan + Shay

I Had Some Help – Post Malone con Morgan Wallen

Mejor canción country

The Architect – Kacey Musgraves (GANADORA)

A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey

I Am Not Okay – Jelly Roll

I Had Some Help – Post Malone con Morgan Wallen

Texas Hold ‘Em – Beyoncé

Mejor álbum country

Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé (GANADOR)

F-1 Trillion – Post Malone

Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves

Higher – Chris Stapleton

Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson

Mejor interpretación de raíces americanas

Lighthouse – Sierra Ferrell (GANADORA)

Blame It on Eve – Shemekia Copeland

Nothing in Rambling – The Fabulous Thunderbirds con Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal y Mick Fleetwood

The Ballad of Sally Anne – Rhiannon Giddens

Mejor Interpretación de Americana

American Dreaming – Sierra Ferrell (GANADORA)

Ya Ya – Beyoncé

Subtitles – Madison Cunningham

Don’t Do Me Good – Madi Diaz con Kacey Musgraves

Runaway Train – Sarah Jarosz

Empty Trainload of Sky – Gillian Welch y David Rawlings

Mejor canción de raices americanas

American Dreaming – Sierra Ferrell (GANADORA)

Ahead of the Game – Mark Knopfler

All in Good Time – Iron y Wine con Fiona Apple

All My Friends – Aoife O’Donovan

Blame It on Eve – Shemekia Copeland

Mejor álbum de Americana

Trail of Flowers – Sierra Ferrell (GANADOR)

The Other Side – T Bone Burnett

$10 Cowboy – Charley Crockett

Polaroid Lovers – Sarah Jarosz

No One Gets Out Alive – Maggie Rose

Tigers Blood – Waxahatchee

Mejor álbum de Bluegrass

Live Vol. 1 – Billy Strings (GANADOR)

I Built a World – Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

Songs of Love and Life – The Del McCoury Band

No Fear – Sister Sadie

Earl Jam – Tony Trischka

Dan Tyminski: Live from the Ryman – Dan Tyminski

Mejor álbum de blues tradicional

Swingin’ Live at The Church in Tulsa – The Taj Mahal Sextet (GANADOR)

Hill Country Love – Cedric Burnside

Struck Down – The Fabulous Thunderbirds

One Guitar Woman – Sue Foley

Sam’s Place – Little Feat

Mejor álbum de blues contemporáneo

Mileage – Ruthie Foster (GANADOR)

Blues Deluxe Vol. 2 – Joe Bonamassa

Blame It On Eve – Shemekia Copeland

Friendlytown – Steve Cropper y The Midnight Hour

The Fury – Antonio Vergara

Mejor álbum de folk

Woodland – Gillian Welch y David Rawlings (GANADOR)

American Patchwork Quartet – American Patchwork Quartet

Weird Faith – Madi Diaz

Bright Future – Adrianne Lenker

All My Friends – Aoife O’Donovan

Mejor álbum de música regional de raíces

Kuini – Kalani Pe’a (GANADOR)

25 Back to My Roots – Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock And Soul

Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival – Big Chief Monk Boudreaux y The Golden Eagles con J’Wan Boudreaux

Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival – New Breed Brass Band con Trombone Shorty

Stories from The Battlefield – The Rumble con Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

Mejor interpretación/canción de gospel

One Hallelujah – Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell y Israel Houghton con Jonathan McReynolds y Jekalyn Carr (GANADORES)

Church Doors – Yolanda Adams

Hold On (Live) – Ricky Dillard

Holy Hands – DOE

Yesterday – Melvin Crispell III

Mejor interpretación/canción de música cristiana contemporánea

That’s My King – CeCe Winans (GANADORES)

Firm Foundation (He Won’t) – Honor y Glory con Disciple

Holy Forever (Live) – Bethel Music y Jenn Johnson con CeCe Winans

In The Name Of Jesus – JWLKRS Worship y Maverick City Music con Chandler Moore

In The Room – Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine y Chandler Moore con Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Praise – Elevation Worship con Brandon Lake, Chris Brown y Chandler Moore

Mejor álbum de gospel

More Than This – CeCe Winans (GANADOR)

Choirmaster II (Live) – Ricky Dillard

Covered Vol. 1 – Melvin Crispell III

Father’s Day – Kirk Franklin

Still Karen – Karen Clark Sheard

Mejor álbum de música cristiana contemporánea

Heart of a Human – DOE (GANADOR)

Coat of Many Colors – Brandon Lake

Child of God – Forrest Frank

The Maverick Way Complete – Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine y Chandler Moore

When Wind Meets Fire – Elevation Worship

Mejor álbum de gospel de raíces

Church – Cory Henry (GANADOR)

Loving You – The Nelons

Rhapsody – The Harlem Gospel Travelers

The Gospel According To Mark – Mark D. Conklin

The Gospel Sessions, Vol 2 – Authentic Unlimited

Mejor álbum de pop latino

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran – Shakira (GANADOR)

Funk Generation – Anitta

El Viaje – Luis Fonsi

García – Kany García

Orquídeas – Kali Uchis

Mejor álbum de música urbana

Las Letras Ya No Importan – Residente (GANADOR)

Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana – Bad Bunny

Rayo – J Balvin

Ferxxocalipsis – Feid

Att. – Young Miko

Mejor álbum latino de rock o alternativo

¿Quién Trae las Cornetas? – Rawayana (GANADOR)

Compita del Destino – El David Aguilar

Pa’ Tu Cuerpa – Cimafunk

Autopoiética – Mon Laferte

Grasa – Nathy Peluso

Mejor álbum de música mexicana (incluido tejano)

Boca Chueca, Vol. 1 – Carín León (GANADOR)

Diamantes – Chiquis

Éxodo – Peso Pluma

De Lejitos – Jessi Uribe

Mejor álbum latino tropical

Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional) – Tony Succar y Mimy Succar (GANADOR)

Muevense – Marc Anthony

Bailar – Sheila E.

Radio Güira – Juan Luis Guerra

Vacilón Santiaguero – Kiki Valera

Mejor interpretación de musical mundial

Bemba Colorá – Sheila E. con Gloria Estefan y Mimy Succar (GANADORA)

Raat Ki Rani – Arooj Aftab

A Rock Somewhere – Jacob Collier con Anoushka Shankar y Varijashree Venugopal

Rise – Rocky Dawuni

Sunlight to My Soul – Angélique Kidjo con Soweto Gospel Choir

Kashira – Masa Takumi con Ron Korb, Noshir Mody y Dale Edward Chung

Mejor interpretación de música africana

Love Me JeJe – Tems (GANADORA)

Tomorrow – Yemi Alade

MMS – Asake y Wizkid

Sensational – Chris Brown con Davido y Lojay

Higher – Burna Boy

Mejor álbum de música global

Alkebulan II – Matt B con Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (GANADOR)

Paisajes – Ciro Hurtado

Heis – Rema

Historias De Un Flamenco – Antonio Rey

Born in the Wild – Tems

Mejor álbum de reggae

Bob Marley: One Love - Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe) — Varios artistas (GANADOR)

Take It Easy — Collie Buddz

Party With Me — Vybz Kartel

Never Gets Late Here — Shenseea

Evolution — The Wailers

Mejor álbum de New Age, Ambient o Canto

Triveni — Wouter Kellerman, Éru Matsumoto y Chandrika Tandon (GANADOR)

Break of Dawn — Ricky Kej

Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn — Anoushka Shankar

Opus — Ryuichi Sakamoto

Visions Of Sounds De Luxe — Chris Redding

Warriors Of Light — Radhika Vekaria

Mejor álbum para niños

Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band – Brillo, Brillo! (GANADOR)

Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats – Creciendo

John Legend – My Favorite Dream

Rock for Children – Solid Rock Revival

Divinity Roxx and Divi Roxx Kids – World Wide Playdate

Mejor álbum de comedia

The Dreamer – Dave Chappelle (GANADOR)

Armageddon – Ricky Gervais

The Prisoner – Jim Gaffigan

Someday You’ll Die – Nikki Glaser

Where Was I – Trevor Noah

Mejor grabación de audiolibros, narraciones y cuentos

Last Sunday in Plains: A Centennial Celebration – Jimmy Carter (GANADOR)

All You Need Is Love: The Beatles In Their Own Words – Guy Oldfield

...And Your Ass Will Follow – George Clinton

Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones – Dolly Parton

My Name Is Barbra – Barbra Streisand

Mejor compilación de banda sonora para medios visuales

Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein (GANADOR)

The Color Purple

Deadpool & Wolverine

Saltburn

Twisters: The Album

Mejor álbum de banda sonora para medios visuales

Dune: Part Two – Hans Zimmer (GANADOR)

American Fiction – Laura Karpman

Challengers – Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

The Color Purple – Kris Bowers

Shōgun – Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross and Leopold Ross

Mejor banda sonora para videojuegos y otros medios interactivos

Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord – Winifred Phillips (GANADOR)

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Pinar Toprak

God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla – Bear McCreary

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – John Paesano

Star Wars Outlaws – Wilbert Roget II

Mejor canción escrita para medios visuales

It Never Went Away (de American Symphony) - Jon Batiste (GANADORA)

Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma (de Twisters: The Album) - Luke Combs

Better Place (de Trolls Band Together) - NSYNC y Justin Timberlake

Can’t Catch Me Now (de The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) - Olivia Rodrigo

Love Will Survive (de The Tattooist of Auschwitz) - Barbra Streisand

Mejor vídeo musical

Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar (GANADOR)

Tailor Swif – ASAP Rocky

360″ – Charli XCX

Houdini – Eminem

Fortnight – Taylor Swift con Post Malone

Mejor película de música

American Symphony – Jon Batiste (GANADORA)

June – (June Carter Cash)

Kings From Queens – Run-DMC

Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple – Steven Van Zandt

The Greatest Night in Pop (Varios)

Mejor álbum histórico

Centennial - King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band And Varios artistas (GANADOR)

Diamonds And Pearls: Super Deluxe Edition - Prince & The New Power Generation

Paul Robeson – Voice of Freedom: His Complete Columbia - Paul Robeson)

Pepito y Paquito - Pepe de Lucía And Paco De Lucía

The Sound of Music (Original Soundtrack Recording - Super Deluxe Edition) - Rodgers & Hammerstein y Julie Andrews

Mejores notas de álbum

Centennial - King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band y Varios artistas (GANADOR)

After Midnight - Ford Dabney’s Syncopated Orchestras

The Carnegie Hall Concert - Alice Coltrane

John Culshaw — The Art of the Producer - The Early Years 1948-55 - John Culshaw

SONtrack Original De La Película Al Son De Beno - Varios artistas

Mejor paquete de grabación

Brat - Charli XCX (GANADOR)

The Avett Brothers - The Avett Brothers

Baker Hotel - William Clark Green

F-1 Trillion - Post Malone

Hounds Of Love (The Baskerville Edition) - Kate Bush

Jug Band Millionaire - The Muddy Basin Ramblers

Pregnancy, Breakdown, And Disease - iWhoiWhoo

Mejor caja o paquete especial de edición limitada

Mind Games - John Lennon (GANADOR)

Half Living Things - Alpha Wolf

Hounds Of Love (The Boxes Of Lost At Sea) - Kate Bush

In Utero - Nirvana

Unsuk Chin - Unsuk Chin y Berliner Philharmoniker

We Blame Chicago - 90 Day Men

Productor del año, clásico

Elaine Martone (GANADORA)

Erica Brenner

Christoph Franke

Morten Lindberg

Dmitriy Lipay

Dirk Sobotka

Mejor álbum de audio inmersivo

i/o (In-Side Mix) - Peter Gabriel (GANADOR)

Avalon - Roxy Music

Genius Loves Company - Ray Charles With Varios artistas

Henning Sommerro: Borders - Trondheim Symphony Orchestra

Pax - Ensemble 96 y Current Saxophone Quartet

Mejor composición instrumental

Strands - Akropolis Reed Quintet, Pascal Le Boeuf y Christian Euman (GANADORA)

At Last - Shelly Berg

Communion - Christopher Zuar Orchestra

I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a ‘Rap’ Album but This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time - André 3000

Remembrance - Chick Corea y Béla Fleck

Mejor ingeniería de grabación, clásica

Bruckner: Symphony No. 7; Bates: Resurrexit - Manfred Honeck y Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra (GANADOR)

Adams: Girls Of The Golden West - John Adams, Daniela Mack, Ryan McKinny, Paul Appleby, Hye Jung Lee, Elliot Madore, Julia Bullock, Davóne Tines, Los Angeles Philharmonic y Los Angeles Master Chorale

Andres: The Blind Banister - Andrew Cyr, Inbal Segev y Metropolis Ensemble

Clear Voices In The Dark - Matthew Guard y Skylark Vocal Ensemble

Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina - Gustavo Dudamel, María Dueñas, Los Angeles Philharmonic y Los Angeles Master Chorale

Mejor ingeniería de sonido, álbum no clásico

i/o - Peter Gabriel (GANADOR)

Algorithm - Lucky Daye

Cyan Blue - Charlotte Day Wilson

Deeper Well - Kacey Musgraves

Empathogen - WILLOW

Short n’ Sweet - Sabrina Carpenter

Mejor arreglo instrumental o a capella

Bridge Over Troubled Water - Jacob Collier con John Legend y Tori Kelly (GANADOR)

Baby Elephant Walk - Encore - Snarky Puppy

Rhapsody In Blue (Grass) - Béla Fleck con Michael Cleveland, Sierra Hull, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz y Bryan Sutton

Rose Without The Thorns - Scott Hoying con säje y Tonality

Silent Night - säje

Mejor arreglo instrumental y vocal

Alma - säje con Regina Carter (GANADOR)

Always Come Back - John Legend

b i g f e e l i n g s - WILLOW

Last Surprise (de Persona 5) - The 8-Bit Big Band con Jonah Nilsson y Button Masher

The Sound Of Silence - Cody Fry con Sleeping At Last

Mejor interpretación orquestal

Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina - Los Angeles Philharmonic (GANDAORA)

Adams: City Noir, Fearful Symmetries & Lola Montez Does The Spider Dance - ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra

Kodály: Háry János Suite; Summer Evening & Symphony In C Major - Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Rakastava, & Lemminkäinen - Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra

Stravinsky: The Firebird - San Francisco Symphony

Mejor grabación de ópera

Saariaho: Adriana Mater - San Francisco Symphony; San Francisco Symphony Chorus; Timo Kurkikangas (GANADORA)

Adams: Girls Of The Golden West - Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Master Chorale

Catán: Florencia en el Amazonas - The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus

Moravec: The Shining - Kansas City Symphony; Lyric Opera Of Kansas City Chorus

Puts: The Hours - Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus

Mejor interpretación coral

Ochre - The Crossing (GANADORA)

Clear Voices In The Dark - Carrie Cheron, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski y Clare McNamara; Skylark Vocal Ensemble

A Dream So Bright: Choral Music Of Jake Runestad - Jeffrey Biegel; True Concord Orchestra; True Concord Voices

Handel: Israel in Egypt - Margaret Carpenter Haigh, Daniel Moody, Molly Netter, Jacob Perry y Edward Vogel; Apollo’s Fire; Apollo’s Singers

Sheehan: Akathist - Elizabeth Bates, Paul D’Arcy, Tynan Davis, Aine Hakamatsuka, Steven Hrycelak, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Edmund Milly, Fotina Naumenko, Neil Netherly, Timothy Parsons, Stephen Sands, Miriam Sheehan y Pamela Terry; Novus NY; Artefact Ensemble, The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street, Downtown Voices y Trinity Youth Chorus

Mejor interpretación de música de cámara/pequeño conjunto

Rectangles and Circumstance – Caroline Shaw y Sō Percussion (GANADORA)

Adams, J.L.: Waves & Particles – JACK Quartet

Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 4 and Op. 97, ‘Archduke’ – Yo-Yo Ma, Leonidas Kavakos y Emanuel Ax

Cerrone: Beaufort Scales – Beth Willer, Christopher Cerrone y Lorelei Ensemble

Home – Miró Quartet

Mejor solo instrumental de música clásica

Bach: Goldberg Variations – Víkingur Ólafsson (GANADOR)

Akiho: Longing – Andy Akiho

Eastman: The Holy Presence Of Joan D’Arc – Wild Up

Entourer – Ensemble Dissonance

Perry: Concerto For Violin & Orchestra – Experiential Orchestra

Mejor solo vocal de música clásica

Beyond The Years - Unpublished Songs Of Florence Price - Karen Slack; Michelle Cann (GANADOR)

A Change Is Gonna Come - Nicholas Phan; Palaver Strings

Newman: Bespoke Songs - Nadège Foofat; Julietta Curenton, Colin Davin, Mark Edwards, Nadia Pessoa, Timothy Roberts, Ryan Romine, Akemi Takayama, Karlyn Viña y Garrick Zoeter

Show Me The Way - Will Liverman; Jonathan King

Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder - Il Pomo d’Oro)

Mejor compendio de música clásica

Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina (GANADOR)

Akiho: BeLonging

American Counterpoints

Foss: Symphony No. 1; Renaissance Concerto; Three American Pieces; Ode

Mythologies II

Mejor composición de música clásica contemporánea

Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina - Gustavo Dudamel, Los Angeles Philharmonic y Los Angeles Master Chorale (GANADORA)

Casarrubios: Seven For Solo Cello - Andrea Casarrubios

Coleman: Revelry - Decoda

Lang: Composition As Explanation - Eighth Blackbird

Saariaho: Adriana Mater - Esa-Pekka Salonen, Fleur Barron, Nicholas Phan, Christopher Purves, Axelle Fanyo, San Francisco Symphony Chorus & Orches