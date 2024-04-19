UN REPASO
Los mejores versos de The Tortured Poets Department, el nuevo disco de Taylor Swift
Repasamos algunas de las mejores letras del último disco de Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department. Spoiler: material no apto para corazones rotos.
The Tortured Poets Department ya está aquí. Una vez más, Taylor Swift ha vuelto a superarse, entregándonos no solo el que es el disco más largo de su discografía, sino también uno de los más redondos. Y, por supuesto, las letras, esas letras directas como dardos al corazón que tan solo Taylor puede escribir, son una de las grandes protagonistas del álbum. A continuación, vamos a ver algunas de las que más nos han gustado.
Canción: Fortnight
Ask about the weather
Now you’re in my backyard
Turned into good neighbors
Your wife waters flowers
I want to kill her
Canción: So Long, London
I stopped CPR, after all it’s no use
Thе spirit was gone, we would never come to
And I’m pissed off you let me give you all that youth for free
Canción: The Tortured Poets Department
At dinner you take my ring off my middle finger and put it on the
one people put wedding rings on
And it’s the closest I’ve come to my heart exploding
Canción: Down Bad
How dare you think it’s romantic
Leaving me safe and stranded?
Cause fuck it, I was in love
So fuck you if I can’t have us
Canción: Fresh Out The Slammer
Handcuffed to the spell I was under
For just one hour of sunshine
Years of labor, locks and ceilings
In the shade of how he was feeling
But it’s gonna be alright
I did my time
Canción: I Can Do It With A Broken Heart
You know you’re good when you can do it
With a broken heart
And I’m good
Cause I’m miserable
And nobody even knows!
Try and come for my job
Canción: The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived
You crashed my party and your rental car
You said normal girls were “boring”
But you were gone by the morning
You are what you did
And I’ll forget you
But I’ll never forgive
The smallest man who ever lived
Canción: Clara Bow
You look like Taylor Swift
In this light
We’re loving it
You’ve got edge
She never did
