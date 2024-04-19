Los mejores versos de The Tortured Poets Department, el nuevo disco de Taylor Swift

The Tortured Poets Department ya está aquí. Una vez más, Taylor Swift ha vuelto a superarse, entregándonos no solo el que es el disco más largo de su discografía, sino también uno de los más redondos. Y, por supuesto, las letras, esas letras directas como dardos al corazón que tan solo Taylor puede escribir, son una de las grandes protagonistas del álbum. A continuación, vamos a ver algunas de las que más nos han gustado.

Canción: Fortnight

Ask about the weather

Now you’re in my backyard

Turned into good neighbors

Your wife waters flowers

I want to kill her

Canción: So Long, London

I stopped CPR, after all it’s no use

Thе spirit was gone, we would never come to

And I’m pissed off you let me give you all that youth for free

Canción: The Tortured Poets Department

At dinner you take my ring off my middle finger and put it on the

one people put wedding rings on

And it’s the closest I’ve come to my heart exploding

Canción: Down Bad

How dare you think it’s romantic

Leaving me safe and stranded?

Cause fuck it, I was in love

So fuck you if I can’t have us

Canción: Fresh Out The Slammer

Handcuffed to the spell I was under

For just one hour of sunshine

Years of labor, locks and ceilings

In the shade of how he was feeling

But it’s gonna be alright

I did my time

Canción: I Can Do It With A Broken Heart

You know you’re good when you can do it

With a broken heart

And I’m good

Cause I’m miserable

And nobody even knows!

Try and come for my job

Canción: The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

You crashed my party and your rental car

You said normal girls were “boring”

But you were gone by the morning

You are what you did

And I’ll forget you

But I’ll never forgive

The smallest man who ever lived

Canción: Clara Bow

You look like Taylor Swift

In this light

We’re loving it

You’ve got edge

She never did